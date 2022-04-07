Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after purchasing an additional 107,532 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,037,000 after purchasing an additional 110,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after purchasing an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

