Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 653,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 510,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.96 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

