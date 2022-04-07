Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 571 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in PROG by 547.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the third quarter worth about $239,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PROG by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROG by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 247,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 146,126 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

