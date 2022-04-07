Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 100.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 155.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

