Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 14,793 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in International Game Technology by 37.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,440 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

IGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

