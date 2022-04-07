Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,495 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,066 shares of company stock worth $29,708,579. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

HZNP stock opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

