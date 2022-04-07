Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,831 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,831 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,830 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,613,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

