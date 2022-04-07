Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,275 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

LOW stock opened at $200.65 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average is $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

