Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,165 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

WGO stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

