DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after buying an additional 592,750 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

DD stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

