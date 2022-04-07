Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches One Day Volume of $74,527.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $14,408.30 and $74,527.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00294123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005819 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.37 or 0.01643218 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.