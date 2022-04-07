Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

DYNT opened at $0.72 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

