e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $102.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00262320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001378 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001496 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,641 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,472 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

