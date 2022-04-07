Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Zacks Investment Research raised monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,422. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.83.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

