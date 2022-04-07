Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after acquiring an additional 114,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after acquiring an additional 114,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,867,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after acquiring an additional 414,824 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE OGN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,416. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.