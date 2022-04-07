Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $178,000 in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 2,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,788. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.