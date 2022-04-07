Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,751,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,326. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

