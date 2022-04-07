Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

VRNS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.11. 16,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

