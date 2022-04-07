Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

IEF traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 286,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

