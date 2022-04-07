Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.09.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 682,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,826. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $121.82 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

