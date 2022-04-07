Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

