Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $144.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

