eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) to post $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. eBay reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in eBay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 63.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 104,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 6,357,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,606. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

