eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,962. eBay has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

