eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 98,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,340. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.36.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,013,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eGain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

