Elamachain Price Down 0.4% This Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $177,183.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

