Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.46 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and $175,943.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.58 or 0.07377273 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,523.11 or 0.99789876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00051238 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

