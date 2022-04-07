Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Trading Down 4%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EOPSF)

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. It operates through three segments: Defense, Space, and Communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.