Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $387,221.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00.

EA opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

