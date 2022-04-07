Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,655 shares of company stock valued at $249,126,932. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $305.84 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

