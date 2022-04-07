Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 689,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503,922. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

