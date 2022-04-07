Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 891,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,068,480. The company has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.