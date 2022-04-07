Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,687,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,325 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.57. 465,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,931,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

