Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 992.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

JETS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078,220. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81.

