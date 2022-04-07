Ellis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $187,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $455,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 4,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $69.92.

