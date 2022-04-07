Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period.

SPFF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 6,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

