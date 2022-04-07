Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.89.

EHC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.18. 5,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

