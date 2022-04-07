ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

