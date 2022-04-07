Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts have commented on NETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Eneti alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eneti by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eneti by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NETI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eneti will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

About Eneti (Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.