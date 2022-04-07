Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Reaches $446,835.86

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Enigma has a total market cap of $446,835.86 and $230,740.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.23 or 0.00264750 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004788 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00024299 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.00667884 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

