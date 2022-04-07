Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 7.4%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 14,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,094,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Cowen began coverage on Enovix in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

