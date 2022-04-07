EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 45

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 31.90 ($0.42) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.40. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 32.85 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £601.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

