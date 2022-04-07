Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Enstar Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,778,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 70,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $259.82 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

