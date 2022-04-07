Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.89 Per Share

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ensysce Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will earn $7.89 per share for the year.

ENSC stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Ensysce Biosciences ( OTCMKTS:ENSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.54).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

