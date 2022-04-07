Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.87) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.82).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,590.50 ($20.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 37.67. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,772.99.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,104.92).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

