Envista (NYSE:NVST) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

