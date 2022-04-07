EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 119,319 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $44,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 80,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,347,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.45 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.45.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

