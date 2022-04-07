EOS Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00005651 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $624.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,051,437,247 coins and its circulating supply is 986,213,542 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

