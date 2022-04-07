Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.63. Epwin Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.98 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

