Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,170 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after purchasing an additional 228,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE ESI opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Element Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.